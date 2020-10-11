PM Modi slams opposition over issues on reforms in agricultural sector

AMN

Criticizing the opposition, the Prime Minister said that those who do not want our farmers to become self reliant are having problems with the reforms in the agricultural sector.

He said, with the introduction of Kisan Credit Cards to Small farmers, Cowherds and fishermen the brokers and middlemen are having problems, as their illegal income has stopped.

Mr Modi also listed the initiatives which have stopped leakages like Neem coating of urea, Direct Benefit Transfer to the bank account of farmers and said those affected by the plugging of leakages are opposed to agricultural reforms today.

Prime Minister said development in the country is not going to stop due to them and will continue to make the village and the poor self-reliant.

He added the role of ‘SVAMITVA Scheme’ is also very important for the accomplishment of this resolution.