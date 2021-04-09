Dr. Harshvardhan rejects claims of poucity of vaccines in India
37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive for Covid-19 despite vaccination
New Zealand suspends entry to Indian travellers amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Army Chief General M M Naravane arrives in Dhaka on 5-day visit to Bangladesh
PM Modi & Seychelles President inaugurate several Indian projects in Seychelles

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India and Seychelles share a strong and vital partnership in the Indian ocean neighborhood. He said, Seychelles is central to India’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ – ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’.

Inaugurating a range of Indian projects with President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan at a high level virtual event Thursday, Mr Modi said, during times of need, India was able to supply essential medicines and 50 thousand doses of Made in India vaccines to Seychelles.

He said, Seychelles was the First African country to receive the Made in India COVID-19 vaccines.

The Prime Minister said, India is happy to have contributed towards the construction of the new Magistrates’ Court Building in Seychelles.

He said, the state-of-the-art building has been completed even during these testing times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Modi said, India is committed to strengthening the maritime security of Seychelles.

He said, today, India has handed over a new, state of the art, Made-in-India Fast Patrol Vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard.

The Prime Minister said, Climate change poses a special threat to island countries.

He expressed happiness that today India has handed over a One Mega Watt solar power plant in the Seychelles built with India’s assistance.

Mr Modi said, Wavel Ramkalawan is a son of India with his roots in Gopalganj, Bihar.

He said, today not just the people of his village but all Indians feel proud of his achievements.

Mr Modi said, his election as President shows people of Seychelles have a dedication to public service.

In his address, President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan said, India is a reliable and trusted partner. He said, India never failed us.

The virtual event also saw the handing over of 10 High Impact Community Development Projects, HICDPs implemented by the High Commission of India in collaboration with local bodies, educational and vocational institutions.

The inauguration of the key projects demonstrates India’s privileged and time-tested role as a reliable partner of Seychelles for meeting its infrastructural, developmental and security requirements.

It is a testimony to the deep and friendly ties between the people of India and Seychelles.

