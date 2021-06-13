PM Modi seeks G7 leaders’ support for patent waiver on Covid vaccine

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for global unity, leadership and solidarity to prevent future pandemics and emphasized the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies. Participating in the first Outreach Session of the G7 Summit via virtual mode, Mr Modi said the meeting should send out the message of ‘One Earth One Health’ for the whole world.

He highlighted India’s ‘whole of society’ approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society.

The Prime Minister also explained India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management. He conveyed India’s willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

Prime Minister Modi committed India’s support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance. He sought the G7’s support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on COVID related technologies. Sources said Australia and others came out strongly in support of this.

The session, titled ‘Building Back Stronger – Health’, focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics. The Prime Minister will participate in the final day of the G7 Summit today and will speak in two Sessions.