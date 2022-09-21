FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi right when he said time is not for war, French President Emmanuel Macron

AMN / WEB DESK

France President Emmanuel Macron has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right when he said that the time is not for war.

Mr. Macron said this while addressing the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City last night. This statement of Mr. Macron came in reference to PMModi and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s conversation where Mr. Modi had said that today’s era is not of war.

PM Modi spoke this during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

Responding to PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he knows about India’s position on the Ukraine conflict and “we want all of this to end as soon as possible”.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dialogue, this is not the time for war in Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and welcomed by the United States.

