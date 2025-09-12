The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi reviews Uttarakhand Flood situation, announces ₹1,200 crore Aid

Sep 12, 2025
PM Modi reviews Uttarakhand Floods, announces ₹1,200 crore Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in the affected areas of Uttarakhand in Dehradun. After reviewing, the Prime Minister announces financial assistance of 1200 crore rupees for Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Mr. Modi also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees for the next of kin of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for those seriously injured in the floods and related disasters.

The Prime Minister declared that children orphaned by the recent floods and landslides will receive assistance through the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring their long-term care and welfare.

