इंडियन आवाज़     08 May 2022 03:42:16      انڈین آواز

PM Modi reviews NEP’s implementation, calls for developing hybrid learning

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need to develop a hybrid system of learning that combines both online and offline learning to avoid overexposure of technology to school going children.

Mr. Modi reviewed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 where he was apprised of the progress of formulation of National Curriculum Framework.

During the meeting in New Delhi, it was suggested that the databases maintained by Anganwadi centers should be seamlessly integrated with the school databases. Regular health check-ups and screening of children in schools should be carried out with the help of technology.

The Prime Minister also suggested that secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their areas for soil testing to create awareness about soil health. Mr. Modi observed that the implementation of NEP 2020 in the two years since its launch, has seen many initiatives to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity, and quality.

The Prime Minister was informed that the guidelines for Multiple Entry-Exit for flexibility and lifelong learning, along with the launch of Academic Bank of Credit on Digilocker platform will now make it possible for students to study at their convenience and choice.

In order to create new possibilities for life-long learning and critical and interdisciplinary thinking in learners, the UGC has published guidelines according to which students can pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. Online, open, and multi-modal learning have been promoted vigorously by both schools and higher education institutions. This initiative has helped in reducing the learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will contribute greatly to reaching education to remote and inaccessible parts of the country.

During the meeting, it was said that stress is being laid for multilingualism in education and testing to ensure that lack of knowledge of English does not impede the educational attainment of any student. With this objective in mind, states are publishing bilingual and trilingual textbooks at a foundational level and content on DIKSHA platform has been made available in 33 Indian languages.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ministers of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Subhash Sarkar, Annapurna Devi, and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, UGC Chairman, Chairman AICTE, Chairman NCVET, Director NCERT, and other senior officials.

