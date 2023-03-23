PM Modi reviews health infra prepends amid rise in Covid cases

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 and Influenza situation in the country. During the meeting, he assessed the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, emergence of new Covid-19 variants and Influenza types and their public health implications for the country. This high-level review meeting comes in the backdrop of a spike in Influenza cases in the country and rise of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

A comprehensive presentation was made covering the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in India by the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888. However, one lakh eight thousand daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week. He was informed that availability and prices of 20 main Covid Drugs, 12 other drugs, eight buffer drugs and one influenza drug is being monitored.The Prime Minister was apprised of the Influenza situation in the country particularly with respect to higher number of cases of H1N1 and H3N2 being noted in the last few months. Mr. Modi directed officials to enhance Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated Genome Sequencing Laboratories. Mr. Modi said, this will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response.

The Prime Minister emphasized Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks in hospital premises by both patients, health professionals and health workers. He also stressed that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas. He directed that effective monitoring of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections cases, and testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and Adenovirus be followed up with States. The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure availability of required Drugs and Logistics for Influenza and Covid-19 across Health Facilities along with availability of sufficient beds and health human resources.

During the meeting, Prime Minister highlighted that Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on a regular basis. He advised to continue focusing on 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour, enhance Lab Surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory illness cases. Mr. Modi said, mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all exigencies. Prime Minister exhorted the community to follow respiratory hygiene and to adhere to Covid appropriate behavior in crowded public places.