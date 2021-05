AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Chief Ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttarakhand on the Covid related situation in their states. In the last few days, Mr. Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister of other states also over the issue and took stock of the situation of health-related facilities and vaccination. They include Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim.