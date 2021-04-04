PM Modi reviews COVID-19 Pandemic situation, vaccination programme in country

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 Pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country. Mr. Modi mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination would be effective in curbing the spread of the Pandemic, if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment. During the meeting, he directed for sustainable COVID-19 management and awareness of the community. Prime Minister stressed on the need to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management.

A special campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public and work places as well as health facilities will be organised from 6th to 14th of this month. The Prime Minister especially highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures, besides the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones. He exhorted that all states need to take required stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places witnessing high surge to curb the spread.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming days and ensure the availability of beds, testing facilities and timely hospitalization. Mr. Modi called attention to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen and ventilators. He also said that it should be ensured that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in-home care.

The Prime Minister directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high case load and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made which highlighted that there is an alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91 per cent of cases and deaths due to COVID. It was noted that the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh is of serious concern. It was emphasized that the reasons for the sharper rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour primarily in terms of use of masks and maintaining 2 Gaj ki Doori. Although the exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some States remains speculative, the measures to control the pandemic remain the same and hence implementation of various protocols for COVID-19 management are all the more critical in those areas.

A brief presentation on the performance of COVID-19 vaccination drive was also made wherein details of the coverage of vaccination in various groups, performance with respect to other countries and analysis of State’s performance was deliberated upon. It was informed that vaccine manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity and are also in discussion with other domestic and offshore companies to augment the production. During the meeting, it was highlighted that all efforts are underway to secure adequate quantities of vaccines to meet the rising domestic requirements as well as to meet the genuine needs of other countries in the spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam.

The Prime Minister directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the states and districts reporting high cases so that the collective gains of COVID-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Chairperson of Empowered group on Vaccine Administration and Secretary Health among others.