PM Modi reviews construction work of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Mr Modi also offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex yesterday and performed aarti of the deity with full Vedic rituals.

Prime Minister performed the Rajyabhishek of Bhagwan Shree Ram. Mr Modi also inaugurated the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, on the eve of Diwali. He offered ‘aarti’ at New Ghat, Saryu River in Ayodhya. Over 15 lakh diyas lit up on the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya. This marked a new milestone in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, Modi said, “Shri Ramlala’s ‘Darshan’ and then ‘Rajyabhishek’ of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. He said, when Shri Ram is consecrated, the ideals and values of Lord Rama become firm in us. Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – he took everyone along, and did not leave anyone behind.

Mr Modi said, Lord Rama is called Maryada Purushottam. Maryada teaches us to have respect and to give respect. And Maryada is the realization of the duty itself. Ram does not leave anyone behind. Ram does not turn his face out of duty. Ram, therefore, embodies the spirit of India, which believes that our rights are self-evident by our duties, he said. Mr Modi said this Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. ‘Sankalp Shakti’ of Lord Ram will take India to new heights,” he added.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya to take part in the Deepotsav celebrations yesterday.

Mr Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. UP Chief Minister said, “Deepotsav of Ayodhya started six years ago with the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This festival of Uttar Pradesh became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success.”

