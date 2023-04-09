इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 11:02:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi releases Tiger Census report; Says, success of Project Tiger matter of pride for whole world

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that wildlife and environmental conservation have shown good results in India where preserving nature is part of our culture. He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of Project Tiger in Mysuru today. He pointed at the culture of worshipping nature and Tiger in various communities in India. He also said Cheetah born after an interval of 75 years in India is a testimonial to improving biodiversity in the country.

Image

 Today India has the highest number of Asiatic elephants, single horn rhinos, leopards and tigers. The forest cover has increased to 2,200 sq. km and eco-sensitive zones have increased to 486. During the event,  the Prime Minister released a report on the Status of Tigers in India which puts the Tiger population in India to 3167 from 2967 in 2018. He launched the big cat conservation international alliance to prevent poaching and also released a commemorative coin on Project Tiger. The big cat alliance will help the growth in the population of Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah in several countries, encouraging training, research and exchanging best practices. 

Earlier the Prime Minister visited the Tiger Reserves in Bandipur, Theppakadu and Madhumalai in Karnataka and Tamilnadu today. He interacted with the elephant camp task force members and also the forest staff Bomma and Belli, the husband and wife duo who were pictured in the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers. He also witnessed the measures taken to prevent poaching and smuggling of wild animals and their body parts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

 دنیا بھر میں ہر چھ میں سے ایک فرد بانجھ پن کا شکار ہے: WHO

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) نے ایک نئی اہم ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart