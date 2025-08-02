PM Modi releases 20th PM-KISAN installment of ₹20,500 cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around 2,200 crore rupees.

AMN / VARANASI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh.

In this instalment, 20,500 crore rupees were disbursed to over nine crore seventy lakh farmers. With this release, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception has surpassed Rs 3.90 lakh crore. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of 6,000 rupees per year is transferred in three equal instalments into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around 2,200 crore rupees. The projects cater to multiple sectors, including infrastructure and urban development. Mr Modi inaugurated the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road. He laid the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over 880 crore rupees.

In a major boost to tourism, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund. He laid the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral house in Lamahi and upgradation of the museum, among others. He also laid the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.