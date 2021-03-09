India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
PM Modi releases 11 volumes of Shrimad Bhagwat Gita manuscripts

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released 11 Volumes of Manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita today at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

The Manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that India is moving forward towards its path of development along with Gita’s mantra.

The Prime Minister said, Srimad Bhagavadgita taught us how to serve the world and the people. He said when the Coronavirus struck, nobody was ready for such a pandemic but, India held its ground and helped the world with its two ‘Made in India’ Vaccines. He said, during the pandemic, India helped the world by providing them with assistance and also helped millions reach their home who were stuck abroad. He said, today, India is acknowledged across the world for its contributions to humanity.

Mr Modi added that today once again India is building its potential so that it can speed up the progress of the whole world and serve humanity more. He said, a country’s democracy gives us freedom of our thoughts, freedom of work, equal rights in every sphere of our life. He said, we get this freedom from the democratic institutions that are the guardians of our constitution. He said, Gita is for the whole world and has taught the world about selfless service.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Gita is also a symbol of India’s ideological independence and tolerance, which motivates every person to have his/her own viewpoint. Mr Modi said, Srimad Bhagavadgita is the source of our inspiration and as India is completing its 75th year of its independence, we should acknowledge how Srimad Bhagwatgita inspired all our freedom fighters during the freedom struggle.

Dr Karan Singh who is the Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir also highlighted the importance of Gita and its message.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion.

