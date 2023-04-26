PM Modi pays last respects to Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid last respects to the departed leader Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal at SAD Headquarters in Chandigarh today. Mr. Badal passed away in Mohali last evening, April 25. He was 95. Mr. Badal, a five-time chief minister, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital on Sunday following a complaint of difficulty in breathing.

President Droupadi Murmu has also condoled the demise of the Shiromani Akali Dal leader. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has also expressed condolences on the demise of the leader. Later, his mortal remains will be taken to his native village Badal in Punjab and his last rites will be performed tomorrow afternoon. The government has declared two days of national mourning today and tomorrow. Here is a desk report: