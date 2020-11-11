PM Modi On Bihar Results: “Voter’s Priority is Only Development”

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the people of Bihar have made a “decisive decision” to give development a chance, as results of the assembly election continue to trickle in, showing the ruling NDA leading in 122 seats and the opposition alliance in 113 seats.

PM Modi’s tweets came minutes after Home Minister Amit Shah declared victory in Bihar for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), despite counting for 50 seats still taking place.

“Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

“The poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA’s mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication,” PM Modi tweeted.