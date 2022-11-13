FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi on 3-day visit to Indonesia to attend G20 Summit in Bali

file photo

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three day visit to Indonesia from tomorrow (Nov 14) to attend the 17th G20 Summit in Bali. During the Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda. These are food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that during the Bali Summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of contemporary relevance. These include state of global economy, issues relating to energy, environment, health, agriculture and digital transformation. He said G20 deliberations have acquired global salience in the current global economic and political context.

He said the world is currently struggling with many important challenges which include uneven post pandemic economic recovery, debt vulnerability, ongoing conflict in Europe and its knock on effects, such as food security challenges, energy crisis and inflation. G20 leaders will discuss these challenges and underscore the importance of closer multilateral cooperation to help overcome these challenges. The Foreign Secretary said that at the closing session of the Summit, the Indonesia President will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi. India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December this year. India will host the next G20 summit in September next year.

India’s G20 presidency hopes to provide new strength, direction and perspective to G20 discussions on diverse subjects which include green development, digital transformation, women led development and greater voice to the Global South in issues of international economic cooperation. During the G20 Presidency, India-Indonesia-Brazil would be the troika. This would be the first time in G20 that the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies in a row. The G20 Summit programme also includes a Leaders’ visit to a mangrove forest in Bali on the 16th of this month.

The Foreign Secretary said that on the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will have several bilateral interactions with the G20 leaders to brief them on India’s evolving G20 priorities as also to review key elements of bilateral engagements with these world leaders. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali. The G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance on all major international economic and development issues. G20 members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade and about two thirds of the world’s population.

