PM Modi offers prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

On the second day of his visit to Tamilnadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli this morning. The world famous temple has many important sannidhanam inside it. The Prime Minister was given a poorna Kumbh honour by the priests at the temple as he visited the various sannidhanam of the Alwars (saints). Later he also attended a discourse on Ramayana and meditated at the Kambar Arangam.

Prime Minister’s visit to Tiruchirapalli this morning, there was tight security in and around the city and also around the temple area. All the roads leading to the temple were properly cordoned off for the public to see the Prime Minister. The State BJP workers gathered on both the sides of the road waving out to him. This is the first time that a Prime Minister had spent quite a long time at the temple for a special rendition of all that is related to Ramayan, Hectic preparations have also been made at Rameswaram as Prime Minister will also visit Sri Ramanathaswamy temple special for the nayanars and take a dip at the sea and visit the 22 theerthams. He will also attend a cultural rendition of Ramayan with performances from eight States.