PM Modi meets Sikhs delegation in New Delhi

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met a delegation of Sikhs at his residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, the Sikh delegation honoured the Prime Minister by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa. An ‘ardas’ was also performed for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the path-breaking initiatives taken by him for the honour and welfare of the Sikh community. They recounted several efforts done by the Prime Minister including declaring 26 December as “Veer Baal Divas”, reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of GST on langars run by gurudwaras, and ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan among others.

The Sikh delegation also offered prasad and blessings to Mr Narendra Modi from Delhi’s Gurudwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji. The Gurudwara had organised an ‘Akhand paath’ to mark the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday. The Akhand paath began on the 15th of September and culminated on the day of the Prime Minister’s Birthday on the 17th.

The Sikh delegation comprised President of All India Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Working President of All India Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha Veer Singh, and Delhi head of Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha Naveen Singh Bhandari, among others.

