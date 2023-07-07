PM Modi lays foundation stone of several projects in Chhattisgarh

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone, dedicated and inaugurated ten projects worth about seven thousand six hundred crore rupees in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. These include Raipur-Dhanbad and Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Economic Corridor. These projects are mainly related to increasing road and rail connectivity and development of basic infrastructure.

Addressing the function, the Prime Minister said that the new journey of convenience and development will begin in the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh with these projects.

He said that modern infrastructure is also related to social justice. The Government of India is providing modern facilities like road, rail and mobile connectivity to such areas, which faced injustice and inconvenience for centuries. Mr Modi said that in the aspirational districts of Chhattisgarh, which were once called backward and where violence and anarchy prevailed, today a new saga of development is being written in those districts under the command of the Government of India. Along with the poor, Dalit, backward and tribal people living in these areas, farmers and laborers are also getting benefits. The Prime Minister said that in the last nine years, the Government of India has done unprecedented work for all types of connectivity including rail, road and telecom. Due to this, along with development, new employment opportunities are also being created.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of three National Highway projects along with dedicating two National Highway projects to the nation in Raipur. Apart from this, the Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the LPG bottling plant of Indian Oil located at Korba, the doubling project of Raipur-Khariar road rail line and the Keoti-Antagarh new rail line project. On this occasion, along with inaugurating the new train service between Antagarh and Raipur, Shri Modi also inaugurated the distribution of 75 lakh cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

On this occasion, Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya were also present.