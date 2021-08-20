FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Somnath, Gujarat through video conferencing. The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, the Somnath Exhibition Centre and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old Somnath. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

The Prime Minister said, today’s inauguration will strengthen the link between religious endeavours and tourism. Mr Modi said, it is not only a temple but a place that stands for the strength of the Indian culture and humanitarian ideology.

The Prime Minister dwelled upon the national and international potential of tourism and spiritual tourism. He said that the country is reviving the ancient glory by building modern infrastructure which provide employment to the Youth. He said India climbed to the 34th place in 2019 from 65th in 2013 in the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index. Mr. Modi said, our thinking should be to improve the present by learning from history and create a new future. He said that ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’, is not limited to geographical or ideological affiliations, but also a resolve to connect us with our past to build the future India.

Mr. Modi said the arrangement of our four dhams, the concept of our Shaktipeeths and the establishment of different pilgrimages in different corners of the country is the outline of our faith and an expression of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is providing modern facilities to all religious places under the PRASHAD scheme of the Centre.

