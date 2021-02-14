PM Modi launches several developmental projects in Tamil Nadu

AMN / CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the farmers in Tamil Nadu for not only following water conservation methods but also for having a record food production throughout the history.

He told that the historical Grand Anaicut stood as a testament for that. Mr. Modi told that it was a proud fact that the Government will improve the irrigation system which will benefit 2.27 lakh acres of land in the State.

Quoting from the ancient poet Avvaiyar he said that when agriculture improves the Nation grows. He emphasised that the Country will give importance to more crop per drop.

Launching more than 8000 crore Rupees worth projects in Chennai today, Mr Modi said that India will continue its fight against Covid and make the world a better place to live in.

Mr.Modi saluted the brave warriors of the Pulwama attack. He said that the Government was determined to create a most modern defence sector using the Atmanirbhar schemes. He said that India believed in peace but will protect the sovereignty of the Nation at all cost.

Mr.Modi told that the Government will protect the rightful interests of the Indian Fishermen. He told that no fishermen was in the Srilankan prisons as of now. He said that 1600 fishermen were released and 313 boats in Srilankan custody were released after the efforts of the Central Government.

He also told that the Centre acknowledged the long-standing demand of the Devendra Kula Vellalar Community and told that their name coincides with his name. He told that they will not be called under six to seven names in the scheduled list of the Constitution.

The Prime Minister told that the Government was committed for enabling the defence corridor at a cost of Rs. 8100 crore in the state of Tamilnadu.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment in Chennai.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of 3770 crore rupees, and flagged off the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

The 22 km long fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu was also inaugurated by the Prime Minister today. Laid at a cost of 293.40 crore rupees, this is an additional track to Thiruvallur districts meant to ease out traffic from Chennai Port.

Mr Modi also inaugurated the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram – Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. Completed at a cost of 423 crore rupees, the electrification of this 228 km route will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System, which is an important source of irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal is to be taken up at a cost of 2,640 crore rupees.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus is to be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of 1000 crore rupees in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa at the dais at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the Prime Minister addressed the public.

Earlier when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Chennai today, he was given a warm welcome by Tamilnadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and other ministers.