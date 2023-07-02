इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 01:57:17      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission-2047 in Madhya Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Initiates distribution of over 3.5 crore Ayushman Bharat digital cards

AMN / BHOPAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1st July 2023, Saturday launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047 from Lalpur village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi also inaugurated the distribution of 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana digital cards. Distribution of more than one crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards was also started in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that half of the sickle cell anaemia cases in the world occur in India. He said that this disease is related to tribal people, due to indifference towards tribals for the last 70 years. He said that now the Government of India has resolved to end this disease by 2047.

Mr. Modi said that the Ayushman Bharat card is an ATM card worth 5 lakh rupees in every poor’s pocket, through which they can get their treatment done anywhere in the country. Attacking the opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that one should beware of those who give false guarantees.

Saluting the sacrifice of Rani Durgavati in the programme, the Prime Minister announced to celebrate the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati at the national level on October 5th this year. He also announced the making of a film on the life of Rani Durgavati.

After this, the Prime Minister reached Pakaria village in the evening, where he discussed with women members of self-help groups, members of [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) ] PESA Act committees and tribal football players.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس میں چوتھے دن بھی فساد کا سلسلہ جاری 1300 سے زیادہ افراد کو گرفتار کیا گیا ہے۔

—  فرانس میں پولیس کی فائرنگ سے نوجوان کی ہلاکت کے بعد جہ ...

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں اے ا ...

منشیات کے لیے خفیہ اشاروں کے طورپر ایموجیز کا استعمال

جاوید اخترپونے کی پولیس کا کہنا ہے کہ پولیس کی نگاہ سے بچنے ک ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart