PM Modi launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission-2047 in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1st July 2023, Saturday launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047 from Lalpur village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi also inaugurated the distribution of 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana digital cards. Distribution of more than one crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards was also started in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that half of the sickle cell anaemia cases in the world occur in India. He said that this disease is related to tribal people, due to indifference towards tribals for the last 70 years. He said that now the Government of India has resolved to end this disease by 2047.

Mr. Modi said that the Ayushman Bharat card is an ATM card worth 5 lakh rupees in every poor’s pocket, through which they can get their treatment done anywhere in the country. Attacking the opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that one should beware of those who give false guarantees.

Saluting the sacrifice of Rani Durgavati in the programme, the Prime Minister announced to celebrate the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati at the national level on October 5th this year. He also announced the making of a film on the life of Rani Durgavati.

After this, the Prime Minister reached Pakaria village in the evening, where he discussed with women members of self-help groups, members of [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) ] PESA Act committees and tribal football players.