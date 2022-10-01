PM Modi launches 5G services, says it is a gift from telecom industry to 130 crore Indians

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the much awaited 5G services at a function at Pragati Maidan here. 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communication. It will also increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said that the launch of 5G services is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians and a step towards a new era, and also the beginning of infinite opportunities. He mentioned that at the time of 2G, 3G, and 4G services, India was dependent on other countries for technology but with the launch of 5G services, the country has created a new history. He added that with 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time. Touching upon the vision of Digital India programme, the Prime Minister said that the programme has a very big vision of development and its aim is to take the technology to the common people which works for the people and by connecting with the people.

He mentioned that Digital India’s success is based on four pillars which include the cost of digital devices, digital connectivity, data costs ad digital-first approach and the government has focussed on all of them. Mr Modi said, like Har Ghar Jal scheme and Ujjwala scheme, the government is working on the goal of the Internet for all.

The Prime Minister recalled that from 2 mobile manufacturing units in India in 2014, the country now has over 200 mobile factories, and also from exporting zero mobile phones in 2014, today we have become a mobile phone exporting country worth thousands of crores. He also said, in 2014, there were 6 crore users of broadband, and now the country has around 80 crore users.

Digital connectivity has been an important part of policy initiatives of government through its flagship programmes such as Digital India, Start-up India, and Make in India. 5G services have the potential to create new-age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises, and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

5G’s direct contribution to the Indian economy is estimated to be 450 billion dollars over the next 15 years. The earliest applications of 5G will be in sectors with high digital technology maturity, like Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, and FinTech. With the introduction of 5G, India is poised to become a global leader in FinTech. Innovative technologies like UPI and RuPay are being exported to the world to help improve their financial systems. 5G will increase the digital literacy of the nation and will be applied in sectors for social development like Health and Nutrition, Education, and Agriculture. The use of 5G-enabled technologies offers an opportunity to make agricultural practices more sustainable and superior in yield. The launch of much-awaited 5G services will take India a step closer to being a developed nation as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inspected an exhibition at Pragati Maidan. He also declared open the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) which is being held on 4th of October with the theme of New Digital Universe. It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the 5G technology will bring a fundamental change in various sectors including education, and logistics. health, agriculture, and banking. He said, it will also open new possibilities. He added that 35 thousand crore rupees have been sanctioned for connectivity in the villages. Mr Vaishnaw said, telecom is the gateway and the foundation of Digital India and it is the mode to bring digital services to every person.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Founder of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal also addressed the gathering.