PM Modi lauds implementation of Unified Tariff to achieve’ One Nation one Grid of Tariff’ model

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for introducing the implementation of the Unified Tariff.

Quoting a tweet by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister mentioned it as a noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector.

In a series of tweets, Mr Puri informed that this tariff mechanism will help the country to achieve the ‘One Nation One Grid One Tariff’ model and also propel the gas markets in distant areas.

The Minister said that it is introduced with the objective of the country’s economic development across the regions.

In another tweet, Mr Modi also appreciated the education Ministry for organising the National Inter College Crossword Expedition 2023. He said, it would interest youngsters, particularly crossword enthusiasts.

