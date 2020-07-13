Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
PM Modi interacts with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Pichai. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, they spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Modi said, during the interaction, he spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said they discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports and also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety. The Prime Minister said, he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, digital payments and more.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai today announced a $10 billion GoogleForIndia Digitisation Fund. Under the fund, Google will invest roughly Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years. “I am glad to announce – Google for India digitization fund – it’s $10 billion dollars for India alone,” Sundar Pichai said in a tweet.

The investment will be done through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments, he said.

Pichai announced this investment after his virtual meeting earlier today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had tweeted, “We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.

Google India Digitization Fund will be used for investments in Indian innovations and development of infrastructure, Sundar Pichai said.

Pichai said he wanted India not only to benefit from next wave of innovation but to lead it. Google, he said, will focus on the following four areas of investment;

  • affordable access to Indian languages
  • building new products and services unique to India
  • empowering business, and- leveraging AI in health education and agriculture

