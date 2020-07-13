PM Modi interacts with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Pichai. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, they spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Modi said, during the interaction, he spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said they discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports and also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety. The Prime Minister said, he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, digital payments and more.

Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India says CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai today announced a $10 billion GoogleForIndia Digitisation Fund. Under the fund, Google will invest roughly Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years. “I am glad to announce – Google for India digitization fund – it’s $10 billion dollars for India alone,” Sundar Pichai said in a tweet.

The investment will be done through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments, he said.

Pichai announced this investment after his virtual meeting earlier today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had tweeted, “We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.

Google India Digitization Fund will be used for investments in Indian innovations and development of infrastructure, Sundar Pichai said.

Pichai said he wanted India not only to benefit from next wave of innovation but to lead it. Google, he said, will focus on the following four areas of investment;