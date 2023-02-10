इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2023 03:08:43      انڈین آواز
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

Says world’s prosperity and bright future is embedded in India prosperity

Staff Reporter/Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, the world’s prosperity and bright future was embedded in India prosperity. He said that as a market, India is now becoming seamless and government procedures are getting simplified. He said, it is also reflected in the recent Union budget of the government. He said, today there are great opportunities to invest in different sectors in India including Health, education, green growth, and social infrastructure. He said, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction.

Mr Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow today.

Mentioning about the emerging global economic growth of the country, Prime Minister said, despite facing several global challenges including COVID pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, India became the fastest growing economy in the world. He said, the country showed resilience and recovery during the difficult period and the reason behind it is the growing confidence of the citizen of India.

He said that there is a visible change in the aspirations of the citizen and now they want to see the country as a developed nation and this aspiration is pushing the government to do more.

The Prime Minister said, today Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability. Mr. Modi highlighted the contribution of Uttar Pradesh in the growth of the country and said that the state has more potential and capacity than several countries of the world. He asserted that, Uttar Pradesh is driving the growth of New India. He stressed that along with infrastructure, the State has changed its thinking and approach for ease of doing business. From electricity to connectivity, there has been improvement in every field. He said, the state is witnessing holistic development. He said. soon, Uttar Pradesh will be known as thee only state in the country with five international airports and excellent connectivity.

The Prime Minister termed millets as Shri Ann and added that on one side government is promoting farmers to grow millets and on the other hand developing global market for it.

On the occasion, Mr Modi also inaugurated Global Trade Show and launched Invest UP 2.0.

The theme of the summit is “Uttar Pradesh–New India’s Growth engine”. Speaking on the occasion, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, till date the state has received 18 thousand 634 proposals of investment, worth more than 32 lakh crore rupees. He said, the investment is expected to generate around 92 lakh jobs in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, in last few years, the government has taken new approach towards the business community and recognising them as wealth creators.

Home Mnister Amit Shah will also participate in Global Investor Summit later in the day.

Several Businesses Tycoons including Mukesh Ambani from Reliance, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sanjeev Bajaj, Chiarman of Tata group N Chandrashekharan also attended the event. Five top tach businessmen in their addresses heaped praises on Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership and the investment atmosphere of the state.

Ministers of the partner countries UAE and Denmark along with Investors and businessmen from several foreign countries were also present at the function.

The three-day Summit brings together policy makers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. Various sessions are scheduled on different investment sectors.

