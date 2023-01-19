PM Modi inaugurates two lines of Mumbai metro, other development projects

AMN / MUMBAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Mumbai in Maharashtra today evening where, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around 38,800 crore rupees. He will also inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro and also undertake a metro ride. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around 17,200 crore rupees.

These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli with a combine capacity of around 2,460 millions of liter per day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch Mumbai one mobile app and National Common Mobility Card which will be initially used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience. In an effort to strengthen the health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, meaning “OUR DISPENSARY”.

This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people. The Prime Minister will start the road concretisation project for around 400 Km roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and to conserve and restore the world famous iconic structure to its past glory.