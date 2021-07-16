PM Modi inaugurates several development projects in Gujarat

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated and inaugurated of a series of projects in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad through video conferencing. Speaking on teh occasion Mr Modi said that our aim is not to create only concrete structures, but to create better infrastructures which have their own characteristics. He Modi said that modern development is aimed to provide more facilities to the people. He inaugurated the newly built modern railway station of Gandhingar and a five star hotel atop the railway station.

Mr. Modi said that the necessities of 21st century’s India cannot be fulfilled by the thinking of 20th century. He said that the Railway sector was in need of reforms. Mr. Modi said that we are modernizing the Railway not as a service, but also developing it to create an asset. He said that today all railway stations of the country are being modernized. The railway stations of tier 2 and tier 3 are being equipped with wifi facilities.

The Prime Minister said that to enhance the security, all unmanned railway crossings on broad-gauge lines have been abolished. He said that the train of development for creating new India will continue to go ahead on the double track. He said that one track is for modernization while another track is for the welfare of farmers, poor and middle class people. He said that the railway network has reached the capital stations of the north east region following the recent efforts of the government.

Referring to the inauguration of new projects at Gujarat Science city, Prime Minister Modi said that this will help for the natural development of the children through learning and creativity. The Prime Minister also inaugurated an aquatics gallery, robotic gallery and nature park at Gujarat science city .

Speaking on this occasion through video conferencing, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all the projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi are aimed to boost the infrastructure development and tourism sector. He said that modernization of Gandhinagar Railway station happened after the long wait of 35 years. He said that earlier, the world’s tallest statue- the Statue of Unity had been connected with eight different places of the country. Similarly, today the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar is being connected with Varanasi- the holy place of Baba Vishwanath. Mr Shah said that different projects at Gujarat Science city will increase the scientific and environmental awareness among the students.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also spoke on this occasion. He said, when the economic activities in many countries had paralyzed due to Covid-19, the development activities in India continued uninterrupted under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi