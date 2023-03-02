इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2023 12:49:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi inaugurates Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi; Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is Chief Guest

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@raisinadialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the Chief Guest of the three-day Dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Italian Prime Minister said, India’s leadership in G20 and the Raisina Dialogue together can send a message of cooperation and peace to the world. She said, global coordination on climate change should not be a zero-sum game and Indo-Pacific countries led by India have a strong role to play in this regard. Ms Meloni noted that India is a key player in the Indo-Pacific and Italy is a key stakeholder in the Mediterranean. She stated that what happens in the Indo-Pacific has direct consequences for Europe.

She highlighted that Mr Modi and she have announced the scaling up of the India-Italy bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. She stressed that terrorism is a concern that needs to be faced by a wide coalition of international countries.

Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy. The theme of the 2023 Edition is “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart