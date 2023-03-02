PM Modi inaugurates Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi; Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is Chief Guest

@raisinadialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the Chief Guest of the three-day Dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Italian Prime Minister said, India’s leadership in G20 and the Raisina Dialogue together can send a message of cooperation and peace to the world. She said, global coordination on climate change should not be a zero-sum game and Indo-Pacific countries led by India have a strong role to play in this regard. Ms Meloni noted that India is a key player in the Indo-Pacific and Italy is a key stakeholder in the Mediterranean. She stated that what happens in the Indo-Pacific has direct consequences for Europe.

She highlighted that Mr Modi and she have announced the scaling up of the India-Italy bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. She stressed that terrorism is a concern that needs to be faced by a wide coalition of international countries.

Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy. The theme of the 2023 Edition is “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest.”