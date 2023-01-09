FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2023 05:08:09      انڈین آواز

PM Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in Indore

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Indore in Madhya Pradesh today, January 9.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister called upon Pravasi Bhartiya to strengthen India’s unique global vision and its important role in the global order.

Mr. Modi described them as brand ambassadors of Make in India, Yoga, and Ayurveda, India’s cottage industries, handicrafts, and millets. Prime Modi said that today the world is looking towards India with hope and faith, therefore the Indian diaspora can play an important role as the brand ambassador of our country.

Talking about Indian growth in various sectors, Mr. Modi said that India today has the potential to become a skill capital with knowledge centers in the world.

He said that today India is among the top economies of the world, has the largest start-up ecosystem, and is the father of state-of-the-art technology like Tejas and Arihant, therefore the world wants to know our speed and skill along with our future.

Prime Minister urged the diaspora to keep abreast of India’s progress along with cultural and spiritual information so that they can tell the world about India. The Prime Minister also appealed to document the lives, struggles, and achievements of overseas Indians in different countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Suriname President Chandrika Prasad Santokhi said that the NRI should also be included in the framework of India’s 25 years of development in Amrit Kaal. He proposed setting up of institutions for the Indian diaspora focused on various subjects like languages, films, IT, etc.

On the other hand, the President of Guyana, Mohammed Irfan Ali, while appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas policy, said that our country is also learning a lot from India from humanitarian initiatives to human resource management.

The program was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Mr. Chouhan said that the Prime Minister is tying the whole world in the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the country is touching new heights under his leadership.

NRIs from around 70 countries across the world are attending the conference.

The conference will conclude tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart