PM Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in Indore

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Indore in Madhya Pradesh today, January 9.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister called upon Pravasi Bhartiya to strengthen India’s unique global vision and its important role in the global order.

Mr. Modi described them as brand ambassadors of Make in India, Yoga, and Ayurveda, India’s cottage industries, handicrafts, and millets. Prime Modi said that today the world is looking towards India with hope and faith, therefore the Indian diaspora can play an important role as the brand ambassador of our country.

Talking about Indian growth in various sectors, Mr. Modi said that India today has the potential to become a skill capital with knowledge centers in the world.

He said that today India is among the top economies of the world, has the largest start-up ecosystem, and is the father of state-of-the-art technology like Tejas and Arihant, therefore the world wants to know our speed and skill along with our future.

Prime Minister urged the diaspora to keep abreast of India’s progress along with cultural and spiritual information so that they can tell the world about India. The Prime Minister also appealed to document the lives, struggles, and achievements of overseas Indians in different countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Suriname President Chandrika Prasad Santokhi said that the NRI should also be included in the framework of India’s 25 years of development in Amrit Kaal. He proposed setting up of institutions for the Indian diaspora focused on various subjects like languages, films, IT, etc.

On the other hand, the President of Guyana, Mohammed Irfan Ali, while appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas policy, said that our country is also learning a lot from India from humanitarian initiatives to human resource management.

The program was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Mr. Chouhan said that the Prime Minister is tying the whole world in the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the country is touching new heights under his leadership.

NRIs from around 70 countries across the world are attending the conference.

The conference will conclude tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.