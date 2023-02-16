इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 04:57:58      انڈین آواز
PM Modi Inaugurates National Tribal Festival – Aadi Mahotsav in New Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the mega National Tribal Festival – Aadi Mahotsav at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. One thousand tribal artists from 28 States and Union Territories are taking part in the festival.

39 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 17 States and Union Territories are participating in this Mahotsav. The festival is featuring exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, handloom, paintings, jewellery, bamboo, pottery, food and natural products and tribal cuisine. The rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country are showcasing in over 200 stalls.

The festival, which is to celebrate the tribal spirit including its culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, will continue till 27th of this month. In line with the International Year of Millets celebration, a special focus in the Mahotsav is on showcasing Shree Anna grown by the tribals.

