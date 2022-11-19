PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh- Donyi Polo Airport, Hollangi, Itanagar.

The foundation stone for this airport was laid by PM himself in February, 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to pandemic in between.

Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only 9 airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi Government has built 7 airports in the North-East.

On the occasiob PM stressed that development projects are no longer halted or delayed. He said the government has brought a work culture of laying the foundation stone and also inaugurating the projects.

Mr Modi said the government has ensured on-time completion of all the undertaken development projects. He said, Hindrance, pendency and diversion are not aspects of the government. Prime minister emphasised the gathering of such a huge crowd with such a festive feel so early in the morning, is the result of implementation of all the government policies efficiently on time. It is the first Greenfield Airport of the state.

The airport is equipped with ultra modern facilities to ensure all weather operations. Mr Modi said, the name of the airport is given after Donyi and Polo; Donyi means the Sun whereas Polo means the Moon, the Sun is hot and the Moon is cool; both fulfilling the facets of development.

Mr Modi said, today even the remotest corners of the North-Eastern region are electrified. Prime minister highlighted that through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY the treatment cost of up to five lakh rupees is made available to the NE Region. He said, Bamboo has been an important part of North-East’s livelihood, which was restricted during the colonial regime but the government changed these restrictive laws to empower bamboo farmers to cultivate, add value and sell their produce. Mr Modi explained now Bamboo can be planted, harvested and sold in the market by the farmers easily.

He said, today 85 per cent of the rural areas are covered under PM Gram Sadak Yojana and the farmers of the North-east are benefiting from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana too. Prime minister highlighted how the Development of infrastructure and increasing connectivity is also boosting the tourism economy of North-East.

He said, today North-East is witnessing a dawn of new hopes and opportunities and todays event is a great example of New India’s approach towards development. Prime minister said, Donyi Polo airport is the 4th operational airport of Arunachal Pradesh. Mr Modi said, from culture to agriculture, from commerce to connectivity, the development of North-East has become top priority .

Prime minister reiterated the government is dedicated to serving the North-east sector, a separate ministry administers the jurisdictional requirements of North East region. Mr. Modi also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the airport will ensure seamless connectivity and ease of access to Itanagar. He said it will give a big boost to trade and tourism and will have a catalytic impact on the economy of Arunachal Pradesh.