PM Modi inaugurates centenary celebrations of BAPS’s former head & noted spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the month-long centenary celebrations of BAPS’s former head and noted spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Ahmedabad today.

Addressing a huge gathering of devotees, the Prime Minister said, Pramukh Swami Maharaj touched countless lives all over the world with his impeccable service, humility, and wisdom.

Mr. Modi recalled fond memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his message of service to humanity. “Pramukh Swami believed in service of mankind and used to say that the ultimate goal of everyone’s life should be ‘seva,’ he added.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BAPS Head Mahant Swami were present on the occasion.

Our correspondent reports that a huge ‘Pramukh Swami Nagar’ has been established over 600 acres of land near Ognaj in Ahmedabad where the grand celebrations will take place from tomorrow till the 15th of January next year. Seven large decorative gateways, 30 feet tall idol of Pramukh Swami, a replica of Delhi Akshardham, a glowing garden, exhibitions pavilions, and Bal Nagari for kids are among the main attractions of Pramukh Swami Nagar.

More than 80 thousand volunteers are working tirelessly to make this event a success. Lakhs of devotees from across the globe, global delegates, and political and business leaders are expected to participate in the month-long celebrations.

