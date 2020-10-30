Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2020 08:41:51      انڈین آواز

PM Modi inaugurates Arogya Van at Kevadia in Gujarat

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Arogya Van at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat. He also visited Arogya Kutir where he was apprised about the project.

Arogya Van is set up on 17 acres of land in Kevadia for spreading awareness on the Yoga, Ayurveda and Meditation. Arogya Van has 380 species of plants and trees with rich medicinal values. Apart from Natural therapy of Kerala, souvenir shops and cafeterias are also part of this Arogya Van project.

Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate about 17 different projects and lay the foundation stone for four projects at the Statue of Unity Complex near Kevadia. During his visit, Mr. Modi will also pay a rich tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th Birth Annivarsary tomorrow. He will also participate in the Ekta Parade to be held at the Statue of Unity on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad this morning on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He was received by Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other senior officials at the Airport.

He visited Gandhinagar and paid homage to the former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel who passed away yesterday. He met the family members of late Keshubhai and expressed his condolences.

Prime Minister Modi also met the family members of late Shri Mahesh Kumar and Naresh Kanodia- the artists brothers turned politicians who passed away recently. He expressed his condolences to the family members of late Shri Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia.

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

