PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of several projects in Tripura, Meghalaya

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 6,800 crore rupees in Tripura and Meghalaya on Sunday. Mr Modi was on a day-long visit to the two states.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister launched projects worth 4,350 crore rupees. The projects include ‘Grih Pravesh’ programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Rural. These houses, which have been developed at a cost of more than 3400 crore rupees, will cover over two lakh beneficiaries. Mr Modi also inaugurated State’s first Dental College in Agartala.

Addressing a gathering at Agartala, the Prime Minister said, the focus of the government is on all-round development of Tripura and the projects launched today, will give a fillip to the northeastern state’s growth trajectory. Tripura has been elevated to a new height of development with the launch of various projects. He said, cleanliness became a mass movement in the last five years and, as a result, Tripura emerged as the cleanest among small states of the country. He said, crores of rupees are being spent on connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state. Mr Modi asserted, the ongoing works of the Agartala-Akhaura rail project will create an avenue of international trade, benefiting the entire North East region.

Mr Modi said, the government is dedicated towards the improvement of the lives of tribal communities. He said, in the last eight years, many national highways have been constructed in the northeast and several rural areas are also connected by roads. The Prime Minister said the double-engine government’s focus is on improving physical, digital, and social infrastructure. He said, the Government is giving priority to providing healthcare facilities to common people under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

In Meghalaya, the Prime Minister unveiled projects worth over 2,450 crore rupees. The multiple projects include the inauguration of 320 completed and 890 under construction 4G mobile towers, the new campus of IIM Shillong, at Umsawli, the Shillong – Diengpasoh Road which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and four other roads projects across the three states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Mr Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II. He also inaugurated 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, in the last eight and half years, the Government has brought immense development in the region. He said, development is not limited to inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies but the change has taken place in the government’s resolves and priorities. Mr. Modi said, there has been a four-fold increase in development expenditure in the North-East from two lakh crore rupees in 2014 to over 7 lakh crore rupees now.

The Prime Minister said, air services in the region have also been extended on sixteen routes to provide better connectivity to the people. The first sports university of the country has also been set up in North-East. Mr. Modi said, his government is determined to give priority to capacity building and removing disparities.

Mr. Modi said that over 2 lakh households have been provided power connections in the last two years. Tapped water facilities have also been provided in the vast areas of the region, and its biggest beneficiaries have been the tribal community.

In the morning, the Prime Minister attended the meeting of the North Eastern Council in Shillong and participated in its golden jubilee celebrations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the event. Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Shah said, the Centre is according priority to budget allocations for the North-East which is visible on the ground. A separate ministry has been constituted for this purpose.