PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati and several development projects in Assam

Says social infrastructure got major boost in North- East in last 9 years



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated AIIMS Guwahati to the nation in a function held at Changsari in Assam. Mr. Modi also inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that North East has got its first AIIMS which would hugely benefit the people of the region.

Mr. Modi said that during the last nine years, connectivity got a major upliftment in North East. He said that along with connectivity, social infrastructure sector was also made a remarkable progress in the region including health and education. The Prime Minister said that for decades North East was facing challenges due to corruption, instability and regionalism. He added that after 2014, 300 new medical colleges have been set up all across the country. He mentioned that works on 15 new AIIMS are on and most of them have already started working.

Mr. Modi said that India is committed to make the country free from TB. Citing examples of various government schemes, Mr. Modi said that technology also played a positive role in uplifting the health sector of the country. Mr. Modi mentioned that, India’s role during COVID vaccination was appreciated by all. He said that it was become possible to the efforts of all people.

He laid foundation stone of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT Guwahati from the same event. Prime Minister ceremonially distributed Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY card to 1.1 crore beneficiaries of Assam.