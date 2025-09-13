PM Modi Inaugurates ₹8,070 Crore Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line, Mizoram Gets First Rail Link

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Aizawl on Saturday to inaugurate an 8,070 crore rupees Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line, which will link a landlocked Mizoram with the rest of the country by rail, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Lengpui Airport at 9:10 AM today. However, due to adverse weather conditions, he could not proceed to land at Țhuampui Helipad. As a result, the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line will be conducted via video conference from the airport.

Prime Minister will flag off the first Rajdhani express train between Aizawl and Delhi, two other trains- Aizawl – Guwahati and Aizawl-Kolkata, apart from inaugurating the new railway line, he said. Modi will lay the foundation stones for over Rs. 9,000 crore multiple projects, including the 45 km Aizawl bypass road, 30 TMTPA gas bottling plant and several road projects across the state. He will also inaugurate a residential school at Kawrthah in aspirational west Mizoram’s Mamit district and Eklavya Model Residential school at Tlangnuam in Aizawl during his visit, the official said.

The Prime Minister will be flown to Manipur’s Churachandpur town by a chopper after attending the public meeting here, he said. This is PM’s first visit to Manipur after the ethnic violence in May 2023, which resulted in the deaths of more than 250 people.