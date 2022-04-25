PM Modi honoured with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

AMN / Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the first-ever “Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award” in Mumbai Sunday.

The award has been instituted in the memory of the melody queen Bharat Ratna’s late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in February this year. Veteran singers Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar and Adinath Mangeshkar presented the award to PM Modi for his selfless service to the nation and society Addressing the award ceremony, Mr Modi said that he dedicates this award to all citizens of the country.

Describing the aesthetic aspect of songs sung by Latajee, the Prime Minister said music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata didi. He added that music is also a sadhana and an emotion.

Besides, veteran actress Asha Parekh, Jackie Shroff, and vocalist Rahul Despande were honoured with Master Deenanth Award. This apart the Mumbai Dabbawalas was also awarded the Anandmayi Award.