PM Modi holds virtual meeting with PM of Cambodia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting today with Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen. The two leaders held discussions on the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, human resource development, defence and security, connectivity, post-pandemic economic recovery and people-to-people ties. They expressed satisfaction at the pace of bilateral cooperation.

Mr. Hun Sen emphasized the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia’s valued role in India’s Act East policy. Both the leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both the countries including capacity building programmes and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.

Mr. Modi also highlighted the historical and civilizational links between the two countries. He expressed happiness at India’s involvement in restoration of Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear temples in Cambodia, which depict the cultural and linguistic connect between the two countries. Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked India for providing 3.25 lakh doses of Indian-manufactured Covishield vaccines to Cambodia under Quad Vaccine Initiative.

The two leaders complemented each other on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia being celebrated this year. As part of these celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited King of Cambodia and Queen Mother to visit India at a mutually convenient time. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Cambodia on assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN and assured India’s full support and assistance to Cambodia for the success of its Chairmanship.