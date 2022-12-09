FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi holds video meeting of Governors, CMs to discuss aspects of India’s G20 Presidency

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a video meeting of the Governors, Chief Ministers of States, and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories to discuss aspects relating to India’s G-20 Presidency. In his remarks, Mr Modi stated that India’s G-20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths. He emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the States and UTs in the organization of various G-20 events. He pointed out that the G-20 Presidency will help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros and bring out the uniqueness of each part of the country.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who will be coming to India during India’s G-20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilising this opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investments, and tourism destinations. He also reiterated the need to ensure people’s participation in the G-20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.

A number of Governors, Chief Ministers, and Lieutenant Governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising the preparations being done by the states to suitably host G-20 meetings. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also addressed the meeting, and a presentation was made by India’s G-20 Sherpa.

