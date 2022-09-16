FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi holds talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

AMN / Samarkand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors. During the meeting, both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The Prime Minister will also take part in bilateral meetings scheduled to be held with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Iran, this evening.

According to the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, deliberations will be held on defence cooperation and military supplies.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the International North-South Transport Corridor, bilateral trade and trade with Central Asian countries, Cooperation within the UN and G-20, Strategic stability, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

