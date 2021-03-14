PM Modi holds talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Reviews topical developments, ongoing cooperation

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday. Both leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between India and Sri Lanka in bilateral and multilateral forums.

They agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges. Mr. Modi reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India’s Neighbourhood First policy.