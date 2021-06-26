At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
PM Modi holds meeting with top officials to review progress of vaccination & COVID situation in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID situation in the country.

Officials gave a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister on progress of vaccination in the country.

He was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage.

He was also briefed about the vaccine coverage among health care workers, frontline workers and general population in various states.

Officials apprised Mr Modi about the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and efforts being made to increase production.

He was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last six days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the 45 population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the 45 population.

Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations in this week and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

Officers briefed him that they are in touch with the State Governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination.

Mr Modi spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts.

He directed officers to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain rising infections in any region.

Officers also apprised the Prime Minister about the rising interest in CoWIN platform globally.

He said that efforts should be made to help all countries, who have expressed interest, with India’s rich tech expertise in the form of CoWIN platform.

