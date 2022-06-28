FreeCurrencyRates.com

29 Jun 2022

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with President of UAE Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abhu Dhani today. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen and diversify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister has emplaned for Delhi after concluding his visit to UAE.

Earlier, Mr Modi reached Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates this afternoon after attending the G-7 Summit in Germany. He was received by the President of UAE. Prime Minister said, he was touched by the special gesture of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of welcoming him at Abu Dhabi airport.

Mr Modi conveyed his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other Royal Family members. Prime Minister also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the third President of the UAE and became the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Earlier in a tweet, Mr Modi said, he had a productive visit to Germany in which he attended the G-7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. He added that the leaders were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity.

