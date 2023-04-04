PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuck

PM reiterates India’s full support for socio-economic development of Bhutan

AMN / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, both the sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation to further boost their relationship.

Briefing media, External Affairs Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck briefed Mr. Modi about the reforms initiatives taken by Bhutan. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated India’s full support for socio-economic development of Bhutan. He said, both the countries reviewed their bilateral ties focusing on economic and development partnership, trade facilitation measures and cooperation in trade, connectivity, investment, energy and new sectors including space and startups.

Talking about the outcomes of the meeting, Mr. Kwatra said, India would step up its support for Bhutan’s upcoming 13th five-year plan. He said, India will also work to extend an additional standby credit facility and shape long-term sustainable arrangements for export of agricultural commodities from Bhutan. He said, the country would also work to develop long-term bilateral arrangements for assured supply of critical commodities like petroleum and coal.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, both the countries are examining and considering setting up the first Integrated Check Post along India-Bhutan border, which would be near Jaigaon. He said, India and Bhutan will also expedite the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link project through Government of India support in consultation with the Bhutanese side. Mr Kwatra said, this will be historic because it will be the first ever rail link between India and Bhutan.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Wangchuck paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met King of Bhutan. After the bilateral meeting, Mr. Wangchuck met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

The Bhutanese King is on a three-day visit to India. The King of Bhutan is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr. Tandi Dorji and several senior officials of Bhutan government. In a tweet by Dr Jaishankar yesterday, he said, Mr. Wangchuck visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership.