इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2020 04:38:21

PM Modi hold talks with Italian PM Giuseppe Conte

Published On:

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that COVID-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history like World War II. The Prime Minister was speaking at the Virtual Bilateral Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi said, the world will have to adapt to the post-Corona scenario and be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it. Mr Modi expressed his condolences on behalf of people in India, for the losses due to COVID19 in Italy.

He said, when other countries were still getting to know about Coronavirus and trying to understand it, Italy was suffering from it. He said, Italy swiftly and successfully brought the situation under control.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that after COVID-19 situation improves, India will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament.

