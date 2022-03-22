FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi, his UK counterpart Boris Johnson discuss situation in Ukraine

file photo

WEB DESK /NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his British counterpart Boris Johnson over phone Tuesday and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasized India’s belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order.

Russia began its military operations in Ukraine on February 24. PM Modi and Boris Johnson discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defence and security besides people-to-people relations.

According to a PMO statement, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement.

He also appreciated the progress in implementing the ‘India-UK Roadmap 2030’ adopted during the virtual summit between both leaders last year.

