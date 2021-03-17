PM Modi, his Portugese counterpart reviews Covid-19 situation in two countries

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portugese counterpart António Luís Santos da Costa reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the two countries. In a telephonic conversation yesterday, both leaders noted the importance of quick and equitable distribution of vaccines for ending of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi briefed Mr Costa on India’s vaccination drive, as well as the support extended by India to more than 70 countries so far. He assured that India would continue to support the vaccination efforts of other countries to the best of its capacities.

They reviewed preparations for the first-ever India-EU Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place under the Portuguese Presidency of the EU in Porto in May. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the role being played by Prime Minister Costa for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership, and said that he was looking forward to meeting with him in Porto.