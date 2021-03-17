Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
PM Modi, his Portugese counterpart reviews Covid-19 situation in two countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portugese counterpart António Luís Santos da Costa reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the two countries. In a telephonic conversation yesterday, both leaders noted the importance of quick and equitable distribution of vaccines for ending of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi briefed Mr Costa on India’s vaccination drive, as well as the support extended by India to more than 70 countries so far. He assured that India would continue to support the vaccination efforts of other countries to the best of its capacities.

They reviewed preparations for the first-ever India-EU Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place under the Portuguese Presidency of the EU in Porto in May. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the role being played by Prime Minister Costa for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership, and said that he was looking forward to meeting with him in Porto.

Badminton; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth to lead India’s challenge at All England Open

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,16 March : Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu Sania Nehwal Kidambi Srikankth, and B Sai ...

Women Tennis; Sania, Ankita to lead India’s charge in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-offs against Latvia

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 16 March :  Country's number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rank ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

