PM Modi Hails “Landmark” Reform Aimed To Help Retail, Wholesale Traders

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described as “landmark” the decision to include retail and wholesale trade as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or MSMEs, which will allow traders the benefits of priority sector lending, and said his government is committed to empowering the community.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on Friday announced the inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) as per which the traders will now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Our government has taken a landmark step of including retail and wholesale trade as MSME. This will help crores of our traders get easier finance, various other benefits and also help boost their business. We are committed to empowering our traders.”