PM Modi Hails ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’

10 Cr Rural Households Connected With Piped Water Facility Within 3 Years

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to piped clean water facility. He was addressing the HarGhar Jal Utsav in Panaji under Jal Jeevan Mission via video message. The event took place at Panaji Goa. Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present on the occasion in Panaji.

Prime Minister congratulated the people of Goa and also acknowledged Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as the first Union territories to achieve the feat. Lauding the feat of connecting 7 crore rural households with piped water in just 3 years, he said, there cannot be a better beginning of AmritKaal. The Prime Minister said, in 7 decades since Independence only 3 crore households had this facility. He shared every Indian’s pride in important milestones related to the huge goals that India is working on in AmritKaal, that were accomplished today. He said, 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to piped clean water facility.

He said, this is a big success of the government’s campaign to deliver water to every household. This is a great example of ‘SabkaPrayas. The Prime Minister lauded the people, government and local self-government institutions for their efforts. He informed that many states are going to join the list very soon.

The Prime Minister informed that one lakh villages in different states of the country have turned ODF plus. He said, after the country was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) a few years ago, the next resolution was to achieve ODF plus status for villages like having community toilets, plastic waste management, grey water management and Gobardhan projects. Underlining the water security challenge that the world is facing, the Prime Minister said that water scarcity can become a huge obstacle in accomplishing the resolution of Developed India- Viksit Bharat. He said, our government has been working relentlessly for the last 8 years for the projects of water security. Reiterating the need for a long-term approach above selfish short-term approach, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is true that to form a government, one does not have to work that hard as one has to work to build a country. He said, we have all chosen to work for nation building, adding that this is why government is working on the challenges of the present and the future. The Prime Minister said, those who do not care about the country, are not bothered about spoiling the present or future of the country. He said, such people can definitely talk big, but can never work with a big vision for water.